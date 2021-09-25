Left Menu

Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away

Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the womens movement in India and other South Asian countries. Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept.

Eminent women's rights activist, poet and author Kamla Bhasin passed away on Saturday. She was 75.

Activist Kavita Srivastava said on Twitter Bhasin breathed her last around 3 am.

Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries. ''Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief,'' Kavita Srivastava tweeted.

