Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys auto-ride in Mumbai

Ditching her swanky car, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor on Friday captured the streets of her 'beautiful city' while enjoying an auto-ride in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 10:28 IST
Shraddha Kapoor enjoys auto-ride in Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ditching her swanky car, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor on Friday captured the streets of her 'beautiful city' while enjoying an auto-ride in Mumbai. On her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a timelapse video featuring the beauty of Mumbai's nightlife, which she captured while enjoying an auto ride in the dream city.

Shraddha also added the song 'Beautiful City' in the background music of the video and shared it by using an 'auto' and a 'purple heart' emoticon. The short clip grabbed fans' attention and they chimed into the comments section while appreciating the star for her simplicity.

"Love your simplicity mam," one fan wrote. Another commented, "I wish I would in same auto." For the unversed, this isn't the first time a star has been spotted travelling in a rickshaw. A few weeks ago, actor Alia Bhatt was also papped ditching her luxurious car to take an auto ride for reaching the shoot location.

Previously stars like Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Sanjay Dutt among others have also been spotted resorting to public transports in the city. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha will be next seen in projects like 'Chaalbaaz In London', which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic 'Chaalbaaz' directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi.

The actor has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the TV series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021