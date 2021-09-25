Left Menu

'Freddy' will be the hardest goodbye, says Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan is having a hard time as the shooting for his upcoming film 'Freddy' is soon going to wrap.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:27 IST
'Freddy' will be the hardest goodbye, says Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kartik Aaryan is having a hard time as the shoot for his upcoming film 'Freddy' is soon going to wrap. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the actor posted a monochrome picture of himself in which a tag labelled 'FREDDY' can be seen hanging from his shoulder.

"#Freddy is nearing a tough goodbye," Kartik wrote the emotional caption. The post garnered more than a lakh likes within an hour of its uploading and fans dropped in their love-filled comments to support the 'Love Aaj Kal' star.

"Can't wait already for film," a fan wrote. "I just know that this is going to be amazing," another added.

Karik also shared the same photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Will be the hardest goodbye." 'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. Actor Alaya F also stars in the film opposite Kartik.

The upcoming movie is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films). The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021