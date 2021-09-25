Left Menu

Tyler Posey confirms movie revival of 'Teen Wolf' MTV series

Four years after MTV's 'Teen Wolf' signed off the air, the popular story is back and getting a movie revival by Paramount+.

Four years after MTV's 'Teen Wolf' signed off the air, the popular story is back and getting a movie revival by Paramount+. Tyler Posey, who starred in the show as the lead Scott McCall, confirmed the news on Instagram on Friday, the exact date the last episode of the series aired on MTV.

Posey posted a video showcasing online messages from fans asking for the return of the show. The video then cut to text that read, "A wolf howls to signal its location to the rest of the pack. We've heard your howls and we're howling back..."

The tease then showed a blue jeep--which was owned by Dylan O'Brian's Stiles Stilinski on the show-- and a wolf with red eyes howling. Teen Wolf, loosely based on the 1985 movie of the same name, ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017.

The series follows Scott (Posey), a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends and his family. As per PEOPLE, in June 2020, Posey, O'Brien, Sprayberry, Rodden and other members of the cast including Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt), Orny Adams (Coach Finstock), Linden Ashby (Noah Stilinski), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Charlie Carver (Ethan) Max Carver (Aiden), Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura), Cody Christian (Theo Raeken) and Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate) reunited for the ninth anniversary of the show.

The special event benefitted the First Responders First charity, which aids frontline workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 'Teen Wolf' the Movie is expected for release in 2022 on Paramount+. (ANI)

