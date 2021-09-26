Left Menu

'We'll be seeing you for S4', says Gillian Anderson for 'Sex Education'

Netflix, on Saturday announced that the hit series 'Sex Education' will be returning with its next season 4 on the streaming platform.

Gillian Anderson and Ncuti Gatwa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Netflix, on Saturday announced that the hit series 'Sex Education' will be returning with its next season 4 on the streaming platform. The announcement, made at the Netflix global fan event Tudum, comes only a week after the launch of season 3.

Post the announcement, actor Gillian Anderson, who plays the role of sex therapist Dr Jean Milburn, took to her Instagram handle and posted a BTS picture from the sets of the show. In the group selfie, Anderson can be seen along with Asa Butterfield (Otis Milburn), Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman), Mikael Persbrandt (Jakob Nyman) and Alistair Petrie (Mr Groff), all dressed as their characters.

Anderson added the caption, "I guess we'll be seeing you for S4!!" The third season involved Otis dating school's popular girl Ruby Matthews, essayed by Mimi Keene. After their breakup, Otis gets back with Maeve Wiley, played by Emma Mackey, but she leaves for America in the final episode.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers. The movie is slated to release on October 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

