'Army of Thieves' trailer of Zack Snyder's prequel to 'Army of Dead' released

The streaming giant Netflix on Saturday unveiled the first trailer of 'Army of Thieves'- Zack Snyder's prequel to the zombie universe. The trailer was revealed at Saturday's Netflix promotional marathon 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event'.

The prequel to 'Army of the Dead' stars Matthias Schweighofer as Ludwig Dieter, one of the breakout characters from Snyder's recent film, 'Army of the Dead'. Matthias is also donning the director's hat for the upcoming heist romantic comedy film.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Matthias stars as a small-town bank teller drawn into a new world by a mysterious woman who enlists him to crack a sequence of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Interestingly, the upcoming movie is light on zombies but heavy on robbery themes. While the movie is described more as a romantic heist movie, 'Army of Thieves' is a prequel set amid the backdrop of a zombie outbreak in the United States.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Free, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan and Jonathan Cohen also play key roles in the movie. 'Army of Thieves' is among the growing number of 'Army of the Dead' spinoffs in the works from Zack Snyder, who along with producing partner Deborah Snyder, are also overseeing an anime spinoff, 'Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas', which will chronicle the origin Dave Bautista's character, Scott Ward, and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas, reported Variety. The movie is slated to release on October 29. (ANI)

