Chrissy Teigen celebrates 70 days of sobriety

Model Chrissy Teigen is extremely happy as she has completed 70 days of sobriety.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:08 IST
Chrissy Teigen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Model Chrissy Teigen is extremely happy as she has completed 70 days of sobriety. Taking to Instagram, Chrissy posted a screenshot from a tracking application that read, "My sober streak is 70 days."

"10 weeks woopwoop," Chrissy captioned the post. Fans showered her with congratulatory messages.

"Congrats!!! One day at a time," a user commented. "Proud of you," another one wrote. According to People, she's been trying to stay sober ever since she read 'Quit Like a Woman', which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.

Earlier this month, she even celebrated her 50th day without consuming alcohol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

