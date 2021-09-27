Left Menu

Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' to be out in December 2022

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath' will be released on December 23, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:03 IST
Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' to be out in December 2022
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath' will be released on December 23, 2022. The release date comes two days after the Maharashtra government announced that theatres will open in the state in October.

Touted to be an action-thriller, the film will see Tiger and Kriti sharing screen space again after their debut film 'Heropanti' and music video 'Chal Wahan Jaate Hain'. Also, 'Ganapath' is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.

In 2022, other big-budget films like 'Shamshera', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Prithviraj', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Bachchan Pandey' will also hit the big screens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021