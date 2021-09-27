Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' to be out in December 2022
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath' will be released on December 23, 2022.
- Country:
- India
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath' will be released on December 23, 2022. The release date comes two days after the Maharashtra government announced that theatres will open in the state in October.
Touted to be an action-thriller, the film will see Tiger and Kriti sharing screen space again after their debut film 'Heropanti' and music video 'Chal Wahan Jaate Hain'. Also, 'Ganapath' is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.
In 2022, other big-budget films like 'Shamshera', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Prithviraj', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Bachchan Pandey' will also hit the big screens. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Here's why Kriti Sanon's family is 'fed up' with her
Kriti Sanon gears up for 'Ganapath'
'Dilli Kaand', a journey of painful incidents, directed By Kritik Kumar to be released on 24th September 2021
Army to organise Bijoya Sanskritik Mahotsav to mark golden jubilee of India-Pak war
Kriti Sanon shares glimpse of her character Myra from 'Bachchan Pandey'