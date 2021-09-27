Left Menu

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria 'Heropanti 2' gets new poster, release date

One of the much-anticipated movies of the year 'Heropanti 2' starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles has gotten a new release date, and makers have announced the news by sharing a new fierce poster.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:34 IST
'Heropanti 2' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
One of the much-anticipated movies of the year 'Heropanti 2' starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles has gotten a new release date, and makers have announced the news by sharing a new fierce poster. Tiger and Tara updated movie buffs with the new release date through their Instagram handles. The movie will be coming to the theatres on Eid, next year.

Sharing a new poster, Tiger wrote, "Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath." While Tara wrote, "Thrilled to announce HEROPANTI2 will be in cinemas on Eid.. April 29, 2022."The new poster of the action-packed film unveiled Tara's look for the first time.

The actors could be seen dressed in black and appears like secret agents. While Tiger looks sauve as always in black coat pants and a white shirt underneath, Tara looks alluring in a black off-shoulder bodycon dress. For the unversed, apart from Tiger, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also a part of the film.

The film is the sequel of Tiger and Kriti Sanon's 2014 debut film 'Heropanti'. The first look poster of 'Heropanti 2' was unveiled in February 2020. The movie will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The movie was earlier slated to release on December 3 this year, then the makers postponed the date to May 6, 2022, after the Maharashtra government announced that all theatres and cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 22.

In the latest development, the makers have fixed the final release date and preponed it to April 22, next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

