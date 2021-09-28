Ex-CJI Sharad Bobde bereaved

Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde's mother Mukta Bobde died of old age in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, an aide of the ex-CJI said.

She was 96.

Mukta Bobde died at her residence at 3.30 am. The funeral will take place here at 4 pm on Tuesday, the aide said in a brief statement.

Sharad Bobde, who belongs to Nagpur, became the chief justice in November 2019 and retired in April 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)