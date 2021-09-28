Ex-CJI Sharad Bobde bereaved
Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde's mother Mukta Bobde died of old age in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, an aide of the ex-CJI said.
She was 96.
Mukta Bobde died at her residence at 3.30 am. The funeral will take place here at 4 pm on Tuesday, the aide said in a brief statement.
Sharad Bobde, who belongs to Nagpur, became the chief justice in November 2019 and retired in April 2021.
