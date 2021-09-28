Amazon greenlights 'The Boys' spin-off series

Amazon Studios has officially given a go ahead to the young adult spin-off series based on the popular superhero drama ''The Boys''.

According to Deadline, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will take over as showrunners and executive producers following Craig Rosenberg's exit over creative differences. The new show will be set in the only college for young adult superheroes.

Amazon Studios had announced last year in September that they were moving ahead with a spin-off from ''The Boys''.

''The R-rated series explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,'' the official logline reads.

The series will feature actors Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips.

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, will be producing the project in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson will executive produce.

“The Boys” became popular for its different take on superheroes, who are popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods, but abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

