JK Simmons, Allen Leech board cast of thriller film 'The Woods'
Veteran actor JK Simmons, Allen Leech and Fernanda Urrejola are set to star in thriller feature The Woods. The movie also features actor Isabelle Anay.
The story follows a teenage girl suffering from anxiety due to a tragic event from her past who finds herself hunted through the woods by a sociopath on a murderous rampage.
''I didn’t want to play any truly scary bad guys when our kids were young, partly because of howit might affect them if they saw the film and also because I didn’t want to bring that energy home with me after an intense day on the set,” said Simmons, who shares two children --a daughter and a son -- with Schumacher.
Randle Schumacher will produce the film for Rubber Tree Productions. The movie also features actor Isabelle Anay.
