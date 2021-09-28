Left Menu

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan turn nostalgic as 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India' clocks 3 years

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 18:16 IST
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India', on Tuesday, completed three years since its release. The film's third anniversary has made both the actors nostalgic.

Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka shared a BTS video from the film and wrote, "Marking 3 years of Mamta and Mauji and their beautiful journey tailored with love and dreams. #3yearsofSuiDhaaga." Varun, too, penned a special Instagram post to mark three years of 'Sui Dhaaga'.

"Had such a wonderful time working on this film with the entire cast and crew. Hope Mauji and Mamta always remain in your hearts," he wrote. Directed by Sharat Katariya, 'Sui Dhaaga' is a story of pride and self-reliance, rooted in the heart of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

