Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161: Itadori & team are ready to participate in Culling Game

Finally, Yuji Itadori heads the colony with others. The Culling Games has begun in Chapter 160 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161 will show Megumi Fushiguro, Panda and Kinji Hakari arriving in the colonies with Itadori.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161, they will divide into two teams. Hakari will decide to join Panda to Tokyo No. 2 whereas Itadori and Fusghiguro will choose Tokyo No. 1. Hakari and Panda will proceed in search of the mysterious individual, Angel who can help them free Gojo Satoru from the Prison Realm. Itadori and Fusghiguro are entering Tokyo No. 2 to face the highest point scorer, Hajime Kashima, who forces him to add rules according to them. According to Itadori's plan, Kirara will wait outside the barricade to watch everything.

Twitter user Ducky has shared the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161. The caption reads: "Crossing over to the ocean of curses. Let the game begin!"

In Chapter 160, we learned about Kenjaku who has been in charge of taking the masses in and out of the established colonies. The colonies were of around 12 to 14 km in radius and once a person enters into it, he becomes a player. He cannot return until the Culling Games ends.

Itadori, Panda, Fushiguro, Hakari, and Kirara were looking for Angel on the player list. They think as there was no Angel, it might be the players' names are entered by their real name.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161 is scheduled for release on Sunday, 3 October 2021. The raw scans for the upcoming chapters are usually made available two to three days before the manga release.

Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161 manga and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

