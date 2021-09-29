Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt join Benicio Del Toro's 'Reptile'

Actors Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have boarded the cast of upcoming Netflix movie ''Reptile''.

Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro is headlining the crime thriller film, which will also star singer-actor Justin Timberlake, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Del Toro will play a hardened detective, who, after the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

''Reptile'' will mark the feature directorial debut of Grant Singer, the prolific music video director whose collaborators include The Weeknd and Taylor Swift.

Silverstone will essay the role of Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt has been cast as ''a man so obsessed over the murders that he begins a podcast around the case, entangling himself with the detective''.

Essandoh will portray an officer working with Del Toro.

Also joining the film's cast are actors Frances Fisher and Eric Bogosian.

Singer wrote the script with Benjamin Brewer.

Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill are producing via Black Label Media.

Del Toro will serve as an executive producer alongside Rachel Smith.