Left Menu

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt join Benicio Del Toro's 'Reptile'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-09-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 09:26 IST
Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt join Benicio Del Toro's 'Reptile'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have boarded the cast of upcoming Netflix movie ''Reptile''.

Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro is headlining the crime thriller film, which will also star singer-actor Justin Timberlake, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Del Toro will play a hardened detective, who, after the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

''Reptile'' will mark the feature directorial debut of Grant Singer, the prolific music video director whose collaborators include The Weeknd and Taylor Swift.

Silverstone will essay the role of Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt has been cast as ''a man so obsessed over the murders that he begins a podcast around the case, entangling himself with the detective''.

Essandoh will portray an officer working with Del Toro.

Also joining the film's cast are actors Frances Fisher and Eric Bogosian.

Singer wrote the script with Benjamin Brewer.

Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill are producing via Black Label Media.

Del Toro will serve as an executive producer alongside Rachel Smith.

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021