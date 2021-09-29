Bonnie Hunt to write, direct Apple series 'Amber Brown'

Left Menu

29-09-2021
Apple TV Plus has announced that actor-filmmaker Bonnie Hunt will write and direct the series adaptation of author Paula Danziger's ''Amber Brown'' books.

The show is described as an unfiltered look at a girl finding her own voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce, the streaming service said in a statement.

The Apple Original series will feature actors Sarah Drew, Carsyn Rose, Liliana Inouye and Darin Brooks in the lead.

Rose will portray Amber Brown, an every kid who is going through what many children experience, and making sense of her new family dynamic through her sketches and video diary. Drew will play Amber’s mother Sarah Brown. Hunt, who earlier created multiple TV shows like ''The Building'', ''Bonnie'' and ''Life With Bonnie'', will also serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Boat Rocker will produce ''Amber Brown'' for Apple with Bob Higgins and Jon Rutherford serving as executive producers.

