Larry David starrer comedy series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', has been announced by HBO to return for its 11th season on October 24.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:13 IST
First teaser of Larry David starrer 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 11 reveals premiere date
A still from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 11 teaser (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Larry David starrer comedy series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', has been announced by HBO to return for its 11th season on October 24. According to Variety, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series will premiere 10 episodes this season, with new episodes airing on subsequent Sundays.

The series debuted on HBO in 2001 and has presented 100 episodes to date, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' stars 'Seinfeld' co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The newly released teaser of the show opens on an image of Earth seen from space, the globe eventually morphing into David's head with the text of the trailer reading, "The world has changed. He hasn't."

Although the network has kept mum regarding what lies ahead in the new season, Deadline reported that series co-star JB Smoove teased that the pandemic could be part of the storyline. "I can't tell you guys everything, but what I can say is Larry is really good at attaching his humour to the world and that's consistently what he has done since Curb has been on HBO. He's a master at it," Smoove responded when asked at the Creative Emmy Awards about the show's characters being affected by the pandemic.

Talking about David, he further added, "He has this thing he does where he attaches himself and his thoughts and his opinions to the beat of whatever is going on in the world. You gotta watch and see what Larry does. He's a genius, he really is." Season 11 of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' has been created by David, who also serves as executive producer along with Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer, with co-executive producer Laura Streicher and consulting producers Jon Hayman and Steve Leff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

