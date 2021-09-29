Entertainment News Roundup: Dior brings bold splash of colour to Paris fashion week; Never released John Lennon recording sells for $58,300 at Danish auction and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dior brings bold splash of colour to Paris fashion week

Christian Dior showcased a burst of colorful 1960s- and 1970s-flavored mini dresses as crowds returned to its hometown show at the Paris fashion week. Guests showing health passes on their mobile phones had their temperatures checked and were waved in by guards at the marquee sited in the Tuileries Gardens where onlookers gathered to watch the stream of arrivals, which included K-pop star Jisoo.

Never released John Lennon recording sells for $58,300 at Danish auction

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never-released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 sold for 370,000 Danish crowns ($58,300) at an auction in Copenhagen on Tuesday. The tape, featuring the unreleased song "Radio Peace," was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970 by four 16-year-old Danish boys who succeeded in getting an interview with the couple for a school magazine.

R. Kelly convicted of luring women, underage girls for sex

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Jurors in Brooklyn federal court deliberated for a little more than a day before voting to convict the 54-year-old Kelly on all nine counts he faced, after a 5-1/2 week trial.

Netflix buys first video game studio, rolls out mobile games

Netflix has bought video game creator Night School Studio and rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the streaming space. Night School Studio, the company's first gaming studio purchase, is best known for its debut game, "Oxenfree", a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months have seen the "Circus" singer's father, Jamie Spears, make a surprise request for her conservatorship to end, and Spears, 39, getting engaged to her long-term boyfriend.

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls

An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday stepped up demands for the swift suspension of the singer's father from his role as her guardian, saying he had "crossed unfathomable lines" by reportedly bugging her phone and bedroom. In a court filing ahead of a hearing on Wednesday, attorney Mathew Rosengart said a TV documentary released on Friday contained "deeply disturbing allegations" that "magnify the need to suspend Mr Spears immediately."

Five key moments from the R. Kelly sex abuse trial

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial. Prosecutors described a decades-long scheme in which the R&B singer used his fame to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Here are five key moments from the trial:

Mission accomplished: critics praise Bond film 'No Time To Die'

James Bond film "No Time To Die" may be debuting 18 months later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but most critics said it was worth the wait. Reviews lavished praise on Daniel Craig's fifth and last outing after a 15-year tenure as the suave British secret agent, which began with 2006's "Casino Royale".

Yves Saint Laurent returns to Eiffel Tower runway

French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent returned to the runway for an in-person fashion show under the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday, sending models down a catwalk after dusk with the glittering monument as a backdrop. For the first show of the Kering-owned label on its home turf in over a year and a half, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello drew up a lineup of skin tight bodysuits and sharply tailored eveningwear, bringing extra glamour to Paris Fashion Week.

BTS to hold first live concert since COVID-19 pandemic in L.A. in Nov

South Korean boy band BTS plans to hold live concerts in Los Angeles in November for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, forcing it to cancel global tours and resort to online performances, the band's management said on Tuesday. The concerts, titled "Permission to Dance on Stage", will take place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2, Bit Hit Music said.

