UN experts condemn intimidation and attacks on Human Rights Defenders

The Committee expressed shock at the verbal attacks, derogatory social media campaigns, and offensive statements directed at UN Special Procedures experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 17-05-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 13:01 IST
Representative Image

The Coordination Committee of Special Procedures, composed of six independent experts, issued a statement today condemning unacceptable acts of intimidation, threats, and personal attacks against UN human rights experts. These experts, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, play a crucial role in spotlighting human rights violations globally.

Particular focus has been directed at experts vocal on crisis or emergency situations, notably those addressing issues in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, as well as gender-related matters. The Committee highlighted instances of gender-based targeting and the dissemination of personal information, such as residential addresses, without consent—a practice known as "doxxing."

While acknowledging the importance of robust debate and diverse viewpoints, the Committee emphasized that criticism should be evidence-based and expressed respectfully. Personal attacks veering into disparaging remarks undermine the integrity of the experts and the Human Rights Council.

The Committee underscored the damaging effect of these attacks on the credibility of the Council and the broader UN human rights ecosystem. It called for the support of all stakeholders, particularly States, in ensuring that human rights experts can fulfill their mandates in a safe environment.

In conclusion, the Committee urged the President of the Human Rights Council and the High Commissioner for Human Rights to condemn these personal attacks and called for their immediate cessation. Special Procedures experts, vital to addressing politically sensitive human rights issues, rely on independence and support to fulfill their roles effectively.   

