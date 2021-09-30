Left Menu

Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer's 'The Last Duel' to release in India on October 22

Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver-starrer 'The Last Duel' is all set to release in India on October 22.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 13:45 IST
Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer's 'The Last Duel' to release in India on October 22
Poster of 'The Last Duel'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver-starrer 'The Last Duel' is all set to release in India on October 22. Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

According to Variety, the story centres on an accusation by Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), the wife of Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), that Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) sexually assaulted her. The fate of all three must be decided in a duel to death. Ridley Scott has directed 'The Last Duel'. Nicole Holofcener, Affleck and Damon have written the film's screenplay, which is based on the book by Eric Jager.

Filming of 'The Last Duel' took place in numerous locations in France and Ireland last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

