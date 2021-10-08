The Dragon Prince Season 4 team attending NYCC to discuss live on ‘World of Xadia’

Since, the Dragon Prince Season 3, the fantasy TV series was released in November 2019 on Netflix, viewers are wondering about The Dragon Prince Season 4. The Dragon Prince creator Aaron Ehasz earlier revealed that Netflix had renewed the series for its "entire saga."

The Dragon Prince team that took to Twitter in January has already asked fans to "keep patience and continued passion." They have informed that they are getting tons of requests for The Dragon Prince Season 4 and their team is working hard to present an excellent storyline for the fans. They also promise to provide all the possible updates.

Now, the official Twitter of The Dragon Prince has posted a poster asking viewers to join the NYCC event on Saturday, Oct 9, 2021. According to the post, the program would likely discuss on "world of Xadia." The Wonderstorm creators, writers & voice actors will be present to answer the burning question of fans. Read the post below to get the detail.

Going to be at @NY_Comic_Con on Saturday with some of @thedragonprince Fam ✨ see y'all there!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/h58hUi2wEs — [Rena Anakwe] (@DJLadyLane) October 5, 2021

According to "Saga", The Dragon Prince Season 4 will have total of seven seasons for the series. Aaron Ehasz and his co-creator Justin Richmond also revealed Dragon Prince Season 4 will be titled "Earth" and will follow a new chapter of the saga called "The Dragon Prince: Name Withheld." This chapter will be continued in Season 4 and Season 5.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see Jack DeSena returning to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson, and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for Aaravos, Soren, Viren, and Claudia respectively.

Besides, A new character, a Sunfire elf named Karim, is going to be introduced in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The show's creators revealed at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con panel by announcing that Harrow voice actor Luke Rodriq will return as Karim.

"It's been a pleasure working with him again on a new character," Aaron Ehasz said on Luke Rodriq. He also showed off an image of a bearded elf wearing a gold crown and gold, black, and red cloak. "This is a really, really intriguing and powerful character, and Luke is doing an amazing job bringing him to life," Aaron Ehasz added.

Currently, there is no release date and updates on The Dragon Prince Season 4. We have to wait until 9th October that is tomorrow, to get some fresh apprises on the series. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4: Will makers follow same release schedule as Season 3?