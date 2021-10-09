Madonna regrets turning down a role in 'The Matrix'

Left Menu

Madonna's career is unmatched by many, but there's one job she wishes she never turned down.

09-10-2021
Madonna's career is unmatched by many, but there's one job she wishes she never turned down. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode of 'The Tonight Show', the 63-year-old pop star revealed that she rejected a role in 'The Matrix', reported People magazine.

"Can you believe that?" she told Fallon. "That's like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life," Madonna added.

Released in 1999, 'The Matrix' follows a hacker named Neo (Keanu Reeves), who gets stuck inside a simulated reality. The sci-fi film grossed USD 171.5 million domestically and USD 466.3 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo, and earned dozens of awards. Madonna confirmed that she also missed out on playing Catwoman in 'Batman Returns' and a leading role in 'Showgirls', though she only regrets the former.

"I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce," the Grammy-winner confessed. "Showgirls? No." Currently, Madonna is back in the director's chair for a movie about her life. The artist has directed two other films: 'Filth and Wisdom' (2008) and 'W.E'. (2011).

Studios had previously attempted to produce movies about Madonna's life, but none of them met her standards. One film, she told Fallon, was "the most hideous, superficial piece of crap I've ever read." "I'm thinking, 'Why would these people want to make a movie about my life?' There's nothing true in the script," she explained, adding that a director behind one of the proposed films "had no appreciation for women."

In September 2020, Madonna announced she would produce her own movie about her life. "I said, 'There is nobody on this planet that can write or direct [or] make a movie about me better than me.' It's just the truth," the pop star told Fallon on Thursday. A name and release date have yet to be announced. (ANI)

