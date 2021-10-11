‘The Croods: Family Tree’ picks up right where The Croods 2 left off

After the release of the sequel to The Croods (2013) on November 25, 2020, fans are eager to know whether there will be The Croods 3. The first movie, "The Croods: A New Age" launched in the first phase of 2013 brought massive success and The Croods 2 grossed over 215 million dollars worldwide against its 65 million dollar budget and received generally positive reviews, with critics calling it "a decent-enough follow-up" and praising the cast.

Currently, there is no official announcement regarding The Croods 3 but fans waiting for The Croods 3 can now see the continuation of the story in the series "The Croods: Family Tree." Recently, in an interview with CBR, Todd Grimes said, "Our show basically picks up right where the [second] film leaves off."

He said, "We have ten principal characters, but because we're a series and have more stories to tell, we get to explore a little bit more of the relationships between all these individuals. Not just father and daughter or husband and wife. It's what happens when you pair off these different characters and see how their relationship builds.

DreamWorks has released The Croods: Family Tree television series, which has started streaming from September 23 on Hulu and Peacock. The Croods: Family Tree Season 1 contains six episodes. They are as follows:

Episode 1: Sticky Business,

Episode 2: Guy Time,

Episode 3: Game Nightmare,

Episode 4: What Goes Eep Must Come, Dawn,

Episode 5: Parental Stridence,

Episode 5: The Flopping of the Bullruses

The story has been taken from the first two films, The Croods and its sequel, The Croods: A New Age. The series will tell the story of two different pre-historic families, the Croods and the Bettermans. The story will portray how they live under the same roof.

"At the end of it, the Croods move in with the Betterman's and it's such a classic television comedy set up of two mismatched families now having to live under the same roof," said Mark Banker to CBR.

He continued, "It's the Odd Couple. And so, the challenge is how do you do that in a fresh and interesting way that hasn't been done before. It certainly helps that it's set in a world that happens before all the technology that's familiar with us and finding ways to use that to bring up all the issues that we're all familiar with in a situation like that, in an interesting way. It's been a lot of fun."

Tran reprises her role as Dawn, while A.J. Locascio reprises his role as Thunk from Dawn of the Croods in The Croods: Family Tree.

The new voice cast features, Amy Landecker as Ugga, KiffVandenHeuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, and Amy Rosoff as Hope. Mark Banker (from Go, Dog, Go!) and Todd Grimes (from The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) serve as executive producers and showrunners for the series.

