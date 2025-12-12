Justice Delivered: 2017 Actress Assault Case Conviction

In a landmark verdict on Friday, the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court delivered justice in the infamous 2017 actress assault case, sentencing six men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The convicted individuals include Sunil NS, alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, and Pradeep, all found guilty of gang rape and related charges.

Judge Honey M Varghese also ordered a compensation of Rs five lakhs for the victim, while ensuring the shocking visuals of the assault remain secure under the investigation officer's custody. Moreover, the court acquitted four accused — actor Dileep among them — amid ongoing criticisms of judicial proceedings.

The court proceedings revealed the brutality of the crime, as the accused held the actress captive in her car and recorded the sexual assault. This harrowing incident had rocked Kerala since February 2017, highlighting the need for stringent legal actions against such offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)