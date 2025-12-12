Left Menu

Justice Delivered: 2017 Actress Assault Case Conviction

The Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court convicted six individuals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2017 gang rape of an actress. Four others, including actor Dileep, were acquitted. The court also ordered compensation for the victim and emphasized maintaining judicial propriety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:13 IST
Justice Delivered: 2017 Actress Assault Case Conviction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark verdict on Friday, the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court delivered justice in the infamous 2017 actress assault case, sentencing six men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The convicted individuals include Sunil NS, alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, and Pradeep, all found guilty of gang rape and related charges.

Judge Honey M Varghese also ordered a compensation of Rs five lakhs for the victim, while ensuring the shocking visuals of the assault remain secure under the investigation officer's custody. Moreover, the court acquitted four accused — actor Dileep among them — amid ongoing criticisms of judicial proceedings.

The court proceedings revealed the brutality of the crime, as the accused held the actress captive in her car and recorded the sexual assault. This harrowing incident had rocked Kerala since February 2017, highlighting the need for stringent legal actions against such offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025