Left Menu

Punjab governor greets people on eve of Dussehra

In his message, he said the festival surpassed communal barriers and provided an opportunity to the people to reinforce their bonds of brotherhood, amity and goodwill.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:11 IST
Punjab governor greets people on eve of Dussehra
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday greeted people on the eve of Dussehra, saying the festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil and shows us the way of ideal and virtuous living. In his message, he said the festival surpassed communal barriers and provided an opportunity to the people to reinforce their bonds of brotherhood, amity and goodwill. ''Our nation has an age-old tradition of celebrating Dussehra that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and shows us the way of ideal and virtuous living to carve out a healthy and harmonious society,'' Purohit was quoted as saying in an official release.

The governor also exhorted people that during the festivities one must observe Covid guidelines and ensure a clean and green Dussehra this year.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also extended greetings to the people on the eve of Dussehra.

In a message released here, Khattar said that Dussehra is a symbol of victory of good over evil. ''This festival is an inspiration to all of us to bury all evils and embrace the path of virtues and goodness,'' he said.

The chief minister urged the people to celebrate the pious festival with gaiety while adhering to the social distancing norm amid the Covid pandemic.

He hoped that the festival brings peace and prosperity to the people of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021