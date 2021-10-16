KonoSuba Season 3 updates: Is its early 2022 release possible?

Fans watched the first two seasons of KonoSuba more than four years ago. At that time, it received positive reviews from viewers. Fans were crazy to get more seasons of the Japanese anime series. However, after a long break, KonuSuba anime's Twitter account confirmed that more RPG-esque adventures are on the way. Fans are wondering when would be the release date for the anime series.

"KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!" is an anime adaptation that is based on the light novel of the same name by Natsume Akatsuki. The creators announced its renewal via the official Twitter account on July 18. The Twitter post informed that there will be a new production coming soon, and the team will keep informing the updating reports to the fans. The post didn't clear whether the series was KonoSuba Season 3 or a feature film.

Translated into English, the tweet says: "New animation production decision! A blessing to this wonderful world! The production of a new animation has been decided!

"New animation announcement visual released! Please look forward to the follow-up report."

The release date for KonoSuba Season 3 is yet to be revealed. It looks like fans have to wait a while for the release date, as the production has just only started. However, if the production commenced secretly before its announcement, then we could see it in early 2022 and perhaps even later if the project is really a spinoff.

However, the creators didn't dishearten fans and ultimately after a long time, the anime is returning in some form.

KonoSuba follows KazumaSatō, a boy who is sent to a fantasy world with MMORPG elements following his death, where he forms a dysfunctional adventuring party with a goddess, an archwizard, and a crusader.

Following the incredible success of the first two seasons, an anime film adaptation of the series was released on August 30, 2019. The story of KonoSuba has been adapted to Volume 5 of the manga in the series and the movie. As of July 2021, a total of 13 volumes have been released in Japan.

Currently, there is no trailer or confirmation on the cast for KonoSuba Season 3. But we expect the same cast members to return from the second season.

