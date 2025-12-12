BJP Discusses Manipur's Political Future Amidst Ethnic Tensions

On Friday, N Biren Singh, former Chief Minister of Manipur, revealed that the central leadership of the BJP has summoned party MLAs to Delhi. The agenda is to deliberate on the fraught political conditions in the state.

Singh indicated that these discussions might revolve around the formation of a new government, though he mentioned that no official confirmation has been given. He shared optimism that Manipur would soon see a stable government in place.

The backdrop to these developments is a period of ethnic violence beginning in May 2023, which saw over 260 fatalities and thousands displaced. Following Singh's resignation, President's rule was imposed in February, and the state assembly has been under suspended animation, despite its tenure lasting until 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)