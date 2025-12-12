Left Menu

Cross-Border Love: Bangladeshi Woman's Arrest in India

A Bangladeshi woman, Rina Begum, and her Indian husband, Rashid Ali, were arrested in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, for staying without valid documents. Officials accused Rina of illegal entry into India, leading to charges under the Foreigners Act. Rashid faces charges for sheltering her without legal permission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi national, identified as Rina Begum, along with her Indian husband, Rashid Ali, was apprehended by police in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. They were found residing in India without valid documents for nearly two months, authorities reported on Friday.

According to officials, Rina Begum crossed into India illegally. During a document check, she was unable to provide any legal authorization for her stay.

Circle Officer of Dhanaura, Anjali Katariya, confirmed that Rina and Rashid had been married for six years. Authorities charged Rina under the Foreigners Act, while Rashid was cited for unlawfully providing her shelter. The couple was taken into custody on Thursday, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway, police informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

