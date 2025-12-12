Cross-Border Love: Bangladeshi Woman's Arrest in India

A Bangladeshi national, identified as Rina Begum, along with her Indian husband, Rashid Ali, was apprehended by police in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. They were found residing in India without valid documents for nearly two months, authorities reported on Friday.

According to officials, Rina Begum crossed into India illegally. During a document check, she was unable to provide any legal authorization for her stay.

Circle Officer of Dhanaura, Anjali Katariya, confirmed that Rina and Rashid had been married for six years. Authorities charged Rina under the Foreigners Act, while Rashid was cited for unlawfully providing her shelter. The couple was taken into custody on Thursday, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway, police informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)