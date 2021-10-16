Sara Goodman on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer’ series: Premise is same, but it's new world

Writer and executive producer Sara Goodman said she has brought a few fresh elements to ''I Know What You Did Last Summer'' series that sets it apart from the source novel and its movie adaptation. The series is a contemporary version of the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and the 1997 American slasher film of the same name about four young teens who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer. The film, directed by Jim Gillespie, featured actors Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr and Ryan Phillippe. It received mixed response from critics but did well commercially. Goodman, known for writing popular series ''Preacher'', ''Outsiders'', ''Rake'' and ''Gossip Girls'', said she gave a modern twist to the mystery thriller series so that it can appeal to the present-day audience.

''The previous one was the movie and it was very short. As it took place in the 90s, it was a very different time, world and different characters.

''I used the same premise based on the same book but it was very important to me to create new characters and place them in a modern world with modern technology, social media, and all of those other things. So, there's a lot of differences,” Goodman said in a Zoom roundtable interview.

The show, which is set in Hawaii, stars an ensemble cast of Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. Craig William Macneill of ''The Boy'' and ''Lizzie'' fame has directed and executive produced the pilot for the series.

For Goodman, the challenge was to create characters and a world loaded with mysteries, she said.

''If one has eight hours then one can’t just be running and chasing the slasher, one has to make the drama between the characters and drama within the story. Basically, there are a lot of different elements to drive the story and the key is to keep everyone interested and add twists and turns,'' she added.

The first four episodes of the series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The writer-producer admits that while she was anxious during the making of the show, she hopes the audience will warm up to the new version of ''I Know What You Did Last Summer''.

''I'm worried and anxious about everything. I hope people will give it a chance and those who loved the movie will see it as a new thing. I've shown respect and love for the movie and for the book. But yes I am worried,” she said, adding that Duncan would have been happy to see her version of the book. Goodman said revisited the film before starting the work on the show, and after the team finished writing she watched it again. ''I had to make sure that I was paying respect where I could and be honest to the new characters in the new world.'' Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” will have its remaining episodes dropping weekly, leading up to the season finale on November 12.

