Food Wars! Season 6: Will makers return with OVA or TV movie? Know more!

After the release of the fifth course of the animated series Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma in April 2020, which aired until September 26, fans are waiting for another season of the anime. But J.C. Staff Studio is yet to officially announce Food Wars Season 6.

Many times we see, after the end of a hit anime series, the creators return with an original video animation (OVA) or a prequel or a movie. Therefore there is always a chance that the anime could return in the form of OVA, prequel or at least a movie.

The last seasons skyrocketed Food Wars' global popularity and augmented demand for Season 6. The manga has received positive views and gathers enormous viewers since the release of season 1. As of March 2020, manga sales reached 20 million.

However, studying the show's popularity and devoted fan base, industry experts think that it's just a matter of time before we get Food Wars! Season 6. However, as COVID -19 pandemic is taking a toll on the entertainment industry, the production could be delayed.

Looking back, after the release of the Food Wars! Season 4, viewers thought that the fourth run is the conclusion of the anime series. But J.C. Staff Studio gave the big surprise with the renewal of Food Wars Season 5.

The series is set mainly at TotsukiSaryo Culinary Institute, an elite culinary school located in Tokyo, Japan, which only a handful of students graduate from each year. Teenager Soma Yukihira aspires to become a full-time chef in his father, Joichiro's family restaurant "Restaurant Yukihira" and surpass his father's culinary skills, but Joichiro gets a new job that requires him to travel around the world and close his shop. The story revolves around Soma Yukihira's battles with some of the world's best chefs. He wants to prove himself and refine his skills.

Currently, there is no official announcement regarding Food Wars Season 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga series.

