Aggretsuko Season 4: The exact release date is reportedly out! Know more!

Netflix has announced that Aggretsuko Season 4 will be released in December 2021. The announcement came during TUDUM Global Live Fan Event. During the event, the streaming giant confirmed that Aggretsuko Season 4 is almost ready and gearing up for its December 2021 release.

While the TUDUM did not announce the exact release date, a recent report did. Recently, Netflix Life noted that Aggretsuko season 4 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, December 16, 2021, on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET.

No wonder, fans have started counting days for the launch of their most awaited Japanese animated comedy series Aggretsuko Season 4. Furthermore, the streamer has teased a picture of a mysterious new character, in the poster in which the release was announced.

Aggretsuko, The story so far

Aggretsuko is the first cartoon series shown in 2018 by Netflix. Aggretsuko is also called by its original Japanese title Aggressive Retsuko. The anime series is based on an eponymous character created by "Yeti" for the mascot company Sanrio.

Aggretsuko revolves around an anthropomorphic red panda of 25 years named Retsuko. He works in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm. He does his work tirelessly and tries to maintain balance with his pushy superiors and co-workers. Haida is the co-worker of Retsuko, working together for five years in an office.

What could be the plot for Aggretsuko Season 4?

Although the creators are silent on the plot for the upcoming season, surely it will clear the left over cliffhangers of the previous season. Watching the image, we could guess the fourth season will focus mostly on Retsuko and his musical career.

In the previous season, Retsuko and her band members faced several challenges. Viewers also saw Retsuko in financial trouble, and he took a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. Meanwhile, Hyodo discovers that the fan who accosted Retsuko also runs that fake idol group's account.

Later, more photos are posted to the fake account, fully exposing Retsuko's work and home addresses and schedule. Despite Hyodo's warning, she keeps assuring them that nothing will happen. She was attacked by a crazy fan in the busy street at the night.

Now Retsuko lives with his mother and takes a break from her job. Her friends are worried. However, Haida promises to help and keep her safe. Retsuko eventually returns to work and shows signs of more open communication with Haida. The fourth season will determine if there is any chance for a romantic relationship between them. Retsuko may also overcome obstacles in her musical career.

Who are the cast in Aggretsuko Season 4?

It is confirmed from the above Twitter post that Retsuko, Haida, and Fenneko are definitely returning in Season 4. Besides, it is likely that a new mysterious character will be introduced in the forthcoming season.

Erica Mendez will return to voice-over Retsuko. Besides her, the other returning voiceover artists include Ben Diskin (Haida), Katelyn Gault (Fenneko), and G. K. Bowes (Gori, director of Retsuko's company).

The co-workers of Restuko, Tsunoda (voiced by G. K. Bowes), Komiya (Todd Haberkorn), Tsubone (Debra Cardona), and Kabae (Misty Lee) may also have a comeback.

The official trailer and the exact release date are yet to come. We will surely post new updates as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

