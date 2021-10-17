Amitabh Bachchan flaunts his uber cool 'boots' in latest picture

Other than his exceptional acting skills, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sure knows how to set major fashion trends too! The actor, who recently turned 79, took to his Instagram handle on Sunday, and shared a candid picture from the sets of his ongoing quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

In the photograph, he could be seen wearing a navy black suit and black tie. Ditching the formal boots, the actor highlighted that he had chosen to sport his uber-cool black and white shoes with the attire. "Suit wahi hai ... bas boot badal diye...," wrote Big B in the caption.

A score of fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section of the dashing post that garnered more than two lakh likes within a few hours of being posted. Actor Ranveer Singh commented by posting a king's crown emoticon for the 'Shehanshah' of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar has been busy hosting the thirteenth season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Speaking of films, he will be seen in 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake. (ANI)

