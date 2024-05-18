"Yogi Adityanath Declares: Modi Ji's Triumphant Return as PM is Certain!"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 13:05 IST
There should be no doubt that Modi ji is coming back once again as PM: Yogi Adityanath at rally in Malegaon, Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
