Mira Rajput Kapoor's hilarious reaction to Kanya West's change of name to 'Ye'

Netizens went crazy after American rapper Kanya West officially changed his name to 'Ye'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:32 IST
Mira Rajput Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Netizens went crazy after American rapper Kanya West officially changed his name to 'Ye'. As the new name started trending on social media with people's reactions, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor chimed in with her hilarious reaction.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Mira posted a meme that read, "If Kanye West had to introduce himself in Hindi with his new name: Hi mera naam Ye hai. Kya hai? Ye. Ye kya..." Along with the meme, Mira wrote, "Someone try and trump this," adding a laughing emoticon.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved a petition by the 'Runaway' hitmaker Kanye West to officially change his name as 'Ye', with no middle or last name, reports Deadline. Kanye filed the petition on August 24 and stated he was making the change for personal reasons. In fact, in 2018, he released an eighth studio album titled 'Ye'.

Kanye has called himself Ye on social media for years. (ANI)

