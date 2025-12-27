Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives on Guatemala's Inter-American Highway

A deadly accident on the Inter-American Highway in western Guatemala has claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, according to authorities on Saturday. A passenger bus reportedly plunged into a ravine, leading to the catastrophic loss and numerous injuries.

Leandro Amado, a spokesman for the local firefighters, provided details, confirming that the deceased comprised 11 men, three women, and one minor. The incident also left 19 people injured, necessitating urgent transfer to nearby medical facilities.

The crash underscores the dangers present on some of Guatemala's roads, as investigations into the cause of the accident continue. Emergency responders were swift in their efforts, ensuring that the injured received immediate medical attention.