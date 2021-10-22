The Boys Season 3 adds new actors to cast! Know in detail!

Eric Kripke developed "The boys" Season 3 has already wrapped up its filming. The news was shared by one of the cast members through social media. The Boys Season 3 will adapt the miniseries comic book Herogasm, which is centered around superhero orgy festivals. It will be adapted for the season's sixth episode, which will be taking the same name as the comic book series.

The developer promised to commence its production in early 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the filming was not so late and started on February 24, and it has been wrapped up in September. Kripke promises The Boys Season 3 will be "something really special and insane."

Earlier while teasing the plot for the series, he said: "Season three delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy."

"We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a shit show that's overall caused. This whole fucking independent, Marlboro man thing," added Kripke.

Amazon prime's The Boys Season 3 has also added more new characters. On October 5, 2021, Frances Turner, Kristin Booth, and Jack Doolan joined the cast as Monique and twins Tessa and Tommy, a.k.a. the TNT Twins, in recurring roles for the third run. They will join Jensen Ackles. On June 23, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, and Laurie Holden were cast as Supersonic, Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Crimson Countess respectively for the third season in undisclosed capacities.

Jensen Ackles who joined last year is the biggest addition to the casting list of The Boys 3. Kripke said, "As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

"Jensen Ackles put in the picture that he is taking on the role of Soldier Boy, who fought in World War II and became "the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades," he added.

The Boys are led by Billy Butcher, who despises all super-powered people, and the Seven are led by the narcissistic and violent Homelander (a fictional supervillain in the comic book). The part in which Soldier Boy is depicted as a superhero who has yearly sex with Homelander in an attempt to gain membership in The Seven, won't be used and instead, Soldier Boy will be depicted as the "Homelander before Homelander", a superhero from World War II brought out of retirement Kripke also revealed that instead of portraying Soldier Boy as innocent like he is depicted in the comics, he will be way worse than Homelander.

The release date for The Boys Season 3 is yet to announce but if we follow the previous release pattern, then the third season would premiere in the first half of 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Amazon Prime Video series.

