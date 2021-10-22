Left Menu

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9: Will the Laginas find gold treasures this time?

Updated: 22-10-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 11:54 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 is scheduled for release on November 2, 2021. Image Credit: The Curse of Oak Island S9 / History
As the ninth season of the treasure hunt reality series is approaching its release date, fans probably have a lot of questions swirling around their head. The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 is scheduled for release on November 2, 2021. So, here's what to expect from the upcoming season.

First of all, the ninth season is coming relatively quickly, given the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on most entertainment industry projects. The History Channel deserves applause from fans for renewing the series early on after the premiere of Season 8. The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 dropped its final episode on May 4, 2021.

The titles for the first two episodes of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 are out. Episode 1, titled "Hold on to Your Seat" will premiere on November 1, and the second episode is named "Going for the Gold."

The special episodes of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 already aired in October. Among them, one of the S9 Special Episode shows "The Top Ten Signs of Buried Treasure," which means the team is getting closer to solving the centuries-old mystery.

In the introduction episode, we might see the scientific evidence that the Lagina brothers and their team found in the earlier season. They are back to discover a 224-year-old treasure mystery. From Episode 2's title (Going for the Gold), it looks like Marty, Rick and the Oak Island team will conduct more extensive digs this time in their search for the fabled Chappell Vault, and in the process, they may lay their hands on precious metals like gold, just as they found the Lead Cross in Season 5. They have scientific evidence that there are massive amounts of treasures in the soil near the Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 ends with the Laginas getting closer to the exact area of the money pit. They are convinced that their theories are working right. It seems The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 will show the Laginas finally discovering the buried treasure.

Before the renewal of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9, Drayton told, "There are certain legends about Oak Island. You hear about legendary objects connected to [the island] and we got to hold some of these legendary Oak Island objects in our hands this year. That is pretty special. Fans are going to love it. [It] is bloody fantastic."

Meanwhile, The History says, "After 224 years, the Oak Island mystery now has the greatest chance ever to finally being solved."

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 will arrive on History Channel at 9 pm ET on November 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality series.

