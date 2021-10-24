Left Menu

Kim Kardashian trespasser arrested outside her home despite restraining order

The Kardashian-Jenner family undoubtedly has the most obsessed fan following, but the same is proving to be disturbing for them as they have been dealing with unwanted visitors almost every day.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:34 IST
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has got yet another unwanted visitor recently, but this time it is the same man from whom she was provided a restraining order after the guy sent her a package containing a diamond ring and Plan B contraceptive pills.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police were called to Kim's home in the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning after security at her gated community detained a man for trespassing. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Nicholas Costanza, who Kim claims is the person who shipped Plan B pills and an engagement ring to her home earlier this year is accused of harassing Kim and threatening her and her family.

Reportedly, the man was arrested on Tuesday morning and has been booked with a felony stalking charge because Kim has a restraining order against him. The man has allegedly shown up at Kim's property in the past and tried to jump the gate, but this time he did not try the same and is reportedly being held on USD 150,000 bail. (ANI)

