Xpeng says US tariffs on Chinese EV detrimental to meeting carbon neutrality

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 13:23 IST
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng said on Friday new U.S. tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EV) are detrimental to achieving carbon neutrality and green energy transition.

Brian Gu, Xpeng vice chairman and president, also said he hopes the United States can become more open, allowing global products to enter and compete in the U.S. market.

He was speaking in Hong Kong where Xpeng has teamed up with Malaysia's Sime Darby Motors to sell its electric sports utility vehicle, the G6, and its flagship seven-seater X9, as it expands beyond mainland China's overcrowded car market. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

