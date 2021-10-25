Phalke Award: TN Guv Ravi, CM Stalin greet Rajinikanth

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday congratulated Superstar Rajinikanth on him being conferred the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Ravi, in his message to the actor said besides his stupendous contribution to the Indian cinema, he has inspired the youth of the country through his exemplary conduct in professional, public and personal life.

''I, on behalf of fellow citizens of India and my behalf, congratulate you on you being decorated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest and the rarest recognition for outstanding contribution to the Indian cinema. It is a day of immense joy for all cine lovers,'' the Governor said.

''My best wishes and prayers for your long and healthy life,'' he added.

Chief Minister Stalin, extending his best wishes, hailed him as the 'sun' of the film industry. ''My greetings to you to take the Tamil film industry to the next level and bag many global level awards,'' the Chief Minister tweeted, who also conveyed his best wishes to Rajinikanth over phone. The top Tamil star received the prestigious award at the National Film Awards ceremony held in Delhi on Monday and the actor dedicated the honour to his mentor, late film director K Balachander.

