Is Vincenzo 2 renewal possible? Kwak Dong-yeon optimistic but Song Joong-ki still not convinced

Since The K-drama Vincenzo dropped its finale on May 2, 2021, fans are waiting for Vincenzo season 2. The K-drama has gained an enormous fanbase worldwide.

In an interview with JazmineMedia on May 3, 2021, Vincenzo star Song Joong-ki discussed the possibility of the show getting renewed for a second season, and he didn't sound optimistic. He said, "Nothing has been said about Season 2."

"I'm personally happy that many people want Season 2 to come out, but realistically speaking it's not coming out, and I don't think there was ever any Season 2 discussion going on internally."

His co-star, Kwak Dong-yeon, who plays Jang Han-seo in the drama, suggested a spin-off idea to Netflix Korea on Twitter. The tweet featured a clip of Jang Han-seo enjoying a drink with Vincenzo and expressed their sadness over Vincenzo coming to an end with one season. The actor replied to the tweet and said, "Hope Netflix makes a spinoff (auto-translated by Twitter)."

In an interview with Sports Chosun via Soompi, Kwak Dong-yeon said that Vincenzo Season 2 would be a dream comes true for him. "I think a second season would be a dream come true. I hope that it really happens. All the other actors want it to happen as well."

"There are still a lot of Babel wannabes in Korea, so it'd be fun if Vincenzo could break them all open in the second season. I'm finished, but there's always a way. Maybe I could be a grown-up Young Ho (Kang Chae Min) or a ghost who follows Vincenzo around all the time. Anyway, I'm satisfied with the current result. Han Seo managed to become a person he could be proud of before he departed the world," said the actor.

Although TvN is silent on Vincenzo Season 2, fans have faith that the makers would return with the second part of the K-drama. In fact, the series enthusiasts believe a theory that when Netflix picks any K-drama for the global audience, it streams it for years, especially when the series becomes popular. Similarly, following the massive popularity of Vincenzo, the streamer might bring it back with a Season 2.

Besides, typically, most of the South Korean series are complete with one season but nowadays we are seeing exceptions to that de-facto norm. Recent series like The Penthouse, Love Alarm, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), and Kingdom have had more than one season. Therefore, we can expect and wait for Vincenzo Season 2.

Vincenzo was a 20 episode tvN drama about a mafia boss who takes down corrupt people in South Korea after fleeing due to a war between mafia families. The mafia consigliere is the Italian lawyer, Vincenzo Cassano (played by Song Joong-ki).

After a major conflict in his organization, Vincenzo flees to Korea with his childhood name Park Joo-Hyung and encounters Hong Cha-Young, a female lawyer (Jeon Yeo-Bin). Park Joo-Hyung is originally from Korea but comes to Italy at age 8 after being adopted by an Italian family. Later, he would become a lawyer and Mafia consigliere by the name of Vincenzo Cassano.

Although the story gives a satisfactory ending, showing Vincenzo taking his revenge against the Babel Group head Jang Jun-woo and flying to an Island near Malta, it still left a small cliffhanger. The gold is still with Hong Cha-young.

Now if Vincenzo Season 2 comes in the future, the series might clear that cliffhanger. Will Vincenzo Cassano return to Korea to get the gold?

Vincenzo might be renewed for Season 2. The massive popularity of the K-drama may compel the makers to think twice before abandoning the possibility of a Season 2.

Currently, there is no update on Vincenzo Season 2. Stay tuned to get more information on the upcoming K-drama.

