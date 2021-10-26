Vagabond Season 2: Current state of play & future possibility

The South Korean TV series Vagabond is a complete package of crime, thrill, action, suspense, romance, and adventure that aired on SBS TV from September 20 to November 23, 2019, for 16 episodes. The series gained popularity over time, thanks to Netflix for picking the series and broadcasting it worldwide. No wonder fans want to watch Vagabond Season 2 with the leads Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy.

The premiere marked the highest viewership ratings in its time slot across all public broadcast networks. It was consistently included as one of the topmost searched dramas in South Korea since its premiere, subsequently ranking first in the list until its finale.

Will there be Vagabond Season 2?

There is a possibility for Vagabond Season 2 because the first season has many unanswered questions to be solved. Vagabond Season 2 is yet to be announced, but according to a production insider, the K-drama could return with a second part, reported Uniforumtz.

Vagabond follows the story of a stuntman Cha Dal-gun (Lee Seung-gi), who takes care of his orphaned nephew Cha Hoon (Moon Woo-jin). Hoon went on a field trip to Morocco. Before the plane takes off, he sends a video to his uncle.

Unfortunately, Dal-gun watches the report of the same plane crash that killed over 200 civilians due to structural failure. He realizes that it is the exact same plane his nephew had taken to Morocco. He traveled to Morocco to attend the funeral for all the victims of the plane crash, grieving for the loss of his nephew.

While he is about to return home, he recognizes a supposedly dead passenger from the video his nephew had recorded. Later it was found that the B357 plane crash is not an accident rather it was a planned incident.

Cha Dal-gun took help from Go Hae-ri (played by Bae Suzy), a secret operative for the National Intelligence Service. While the investigation gets deeper, they both fall in love.

At the end of Vagabond, Lee Seung-gi told to Alkpop, "When you watch the end of season 1, there's no way that the story just ends there, without Vagabond Season 2. When you watch American dramas, many of them end similarly, leaving you going, 'Huh?'. I think the possibility of season 2 depends on the viewers, and of course on business matters. If the opportunity arises, I would like to [work on season 2]."

Moreover, Lee Seung-gi, who portrays Cha Dal-gun stated that Vagabond is a popular series and it has many untold stories to say. So he is expecting Vagabond Season 2.

Vagabond Season 2 may reveal the names of all the culprits of the plane crash. Additionally, the second season would be built upon the love angle of Bae Suzy and Lee Seung-gi. If it finally happens, Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy would return to reprise their roles to clear the leftover cliffhangers.

As there is no confirmation on Vagabond Season 2, we couldn't guess the release date for the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on K-dramas.

