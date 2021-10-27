One Piece Chapter 1030: War between Kid, Law vs. Big Mom to end

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1030 is going to be a vital chapter as it could mark an end to the war between Kid, Law vs. Big Mom. The upcoming installment will be out without any break on October 31, 2021. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the global audience can read it. The raw scans would surface two to three days before the release.

Lastly, we saw, Kid and Law are ready to fight Big Mom. Meanwhile, Zoro and Sanji are still fighting with Queen and King. Yamato and Momo are still trying to save the Flower capital from Onigashima, which is on the verge of falling. Seemingly, fans will witness Sanji winning the battle without any help from others.

Kid is suffering from severe headaches due to Hawkins, who hits him on his head. Kid is about to be defeated by Big Mom. Kid and Law attack Big Mom while she will apply all her strength to stop them, and as a result Kid might get injured.

Besides, Sanji is worried about the shape of his body and losing his identity as a human. He runs away and tries to figure out exactly what's wrong with him.

One Piece Chapter 1030 will continue the fight between Sanji and Queen. Fans will witness how Momonosuke will save the Flower Capital from the clashing of Onigashima in Chapter 1030.

One Piece Chapter 1030 would likely show what happened in the fight between Zoro vs. King, Nami, Usopp, Tama, Jinbei, Brook, Franky and Robin. The updates on Orochi will also be seen in chapter 1030.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 definitely happening but will it end the popular series?