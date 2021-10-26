Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 definitely happening but will it end the popular series?

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is definitely one of the most anticipated Japanese anime series. Following the huge success of the first and second seasons, the demand for the third season is severely high, and anime fans in Japan and across the world are ardently waiting for its release. Fans are happy to know that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 has been officially announced but it seems the third season will be the end of the series.

The anime series is the adaption of the manga by ONE. The manga ended with 101 chapters collected across 16 volumes in 2017. The first two seasons have adapted 91 chapters, and the rest will be included in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Therefore, seemingly, the third season would be the end of the anime series.

According to some sources, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 could launch in Japan in April 2022. The series director, Yuzuru Tachikawa said that he is evaluating changes that can be incorporated in the new season. The aim is to make it unique and different from the previous seasons.

Mob Psycho 100 deals with Shigeo Kageyama, a young student Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle.

In order to learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to the con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic. Mob wants to live a normal life just like those around him, but a barrage of trouble keeps coming after him. With his suppressed emotions growing inside Mob little by little, his power threatens to break through its limits as he eventually encounters other Espers like the Claws.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is likely to follow Mob who fought to save humanity by using his supernatural power. In Season 2, we saw Mob defeating the antagonist, Toichiro. Since Toichiro is no longer free, we might get to see the returning of other antagonists from the last two seasons or a new villain may be introduced in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

A new character Haruki Amakusa has evolved. Haruki Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

The cast of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is yet to be revealed. But Mob other characters are likely to return in Season 3. This includes Dimple, Shou Suzuki, Teruki Hanazawa, and Ritsu Kageyama, Reigen Arataka.

The exact release date for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series.

