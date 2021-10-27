Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:30 IST
Raj Kaushal's last directorial project to release on Prime Video
Filmmaker Raj Kaushal's swansong crime drama series ''Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'' is set to be released on Prime Video on November 3, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

Kaushal, who directed movies like ''Shaadi Ka Laddoo'' and ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'', passed away in June following a heart attack.

The filmmaker, who was in his 50s, was married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi.

''Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'' stars Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles.

According to the streamer, the series features Arora as Bhargav Sharma, who, along with his friends, hatches a plan to open India's first 'fake bank' and gets people to deposit money with the intention to flee with it.

''Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'' is written by Aman Khan and produced by Refuel Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

