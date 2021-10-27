Left Menu

'Tadap' trailer is an intense, action-packed, romantic ride

The trailer for 'Tadap', featuring the big Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty along with actor Tara Sutaria, has been out on Wednesday and unveils a passionate, intriguing love saga.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:44 IST
'Tadap' trailer is an intense, action-packed, romantic ride
Still from the trailer of 'Tadap' (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The trailer for 'Tadap', featuring the big Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty along with actor Tara Sutaria, has been out on Wednesday and unveils a passionate, intriguing love saga. The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with Ahan Shetty in intense, action sequences which revealed that that the character is in a dark place.

The trailer then moves to the romance between Ahan and Tara's characters and the hurdles they face. Directed by Milan Luthria, this love saga is also the official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'RX 100'.

While Ahan takes on a challenging role in his very first film, Tara steps into the shoes of an unconventional character that shows us a different side of her. Talking about the film, director Milan Luthria said, "Tadap is a dark love story and an extremely unusual debut film. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria have author-backed roles. Their chemistry shines through in a story that has intense romance, action and soulful music. 'Tadap' is an eye-opener and reflects the changing tastes of our audiences. Get ready for a thrilling ride."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala added, "It took a great deal of patience and determination to bring this gem of a film to audiences in the midst of a pandemic. Everything from the story, the performances, the chemistry between the lead pair and the music makes 'Tadap' a film that you don't want to miss." Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production 'Tadap', will be out in cinemas on December 3, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021