Left Menu

Retired DU professor couple ends life in southeast Delhi

Fed up with being confined to bed most of the time due to ill-health, a Delhi University professor couple allegedly hanged themselves to death in southeast Delhis Govindpuri area on Wednesday afternoon, police said.Rakesh Kumar Jain 74 and his wife Usha Rakesh Kumar Jain 69 were found hanging from a steel pipe at their residence in Kalkaji Extension in Govindpuri, they said.Two notes were found on a table in which the couple mentioned that they were fed up being bedridden following an accident and it led them to take the extreme step, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:01 IST
Retired DU professor couple ends life in southeast Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Fed up with being confined to bed most of the time due to ill-health, a Delhi University professor couple allegedly hanged themselves to death in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Rakesh Kumar Jain (74) and his wife Usha Rakesh Kumar Jain (69) were found hanging from a steel pipe at their residence in Kalkaji Extension in Govindpuri, they said.

Two notes were found on a table in which the couple mentioned that they were fed up being bedridden following an accident and it led them to take the extreme step, a senior police officer said. According to the police, a PCR call was received around 3.45 pm at Govindpuri police station with the caller informing them that her parents have hanged themselves.

According to the caller Ankita (47), a resident of Greater Kailash-I, her parents' caretaker Ajit, a resident of Tughlaqabad, rang the bell at their door around 2.30 pm several times, but no one responded.

He informed Ankita who rushed to the spot. They broke the lock and entered the house to find her mother and father hanging from the steel pipe, the police officer said.

Police said that the elderly couple had met with an accident while going to Gonda in UP last year. While Rakesh Jain was injured in the spinal cord, his wife had multiple fractures.

They both were bedridden. With the caretaker's help they had started walking a bit, but were not satisfied with it, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021