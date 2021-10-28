Lightyear trailer released and it’s ‘a dream come true’ for Chris Evans

Although Toy Story 5 is uncertain but fans will be excited to know that Toy Story franchise is coming with a spin-off film called Lightyear, which reveals the in-universe origin of the Buzz Lightyear character.

At Disney's 2020 Investor Day meeting in December, Lightyear was announced as a spin-off film. It's going to be a prequel to the Toy Story franchise. This time, Chris Evans will voice the human Buzz Lightyear, instead of Tim Allen. Buzz Lightyear's story came to an end with the conclusion of Toy Story 4, but it looks like the upcoming movie will portray a new story of the real Space Ranger. Recently, Disney and Pixar released the first teaser trailer for Lightyear. Check out below.

To infinity and … 🚀 Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in @Pixar's #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022. 💫 pic.twitter.com/PxW6SUcfj4 — Disney (@Disney) October 27, 2021

The upcoming American 3D computer animated film Lightyear is scheduled for release on June 17, 2022. It is obvious that the movie will give a boost to Toy Story Franchise.

Here's a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QfXnHsBLcO — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

Buzz Lightyear is a fictional character of Toy Story franchise. He is a toy Space Ranger superhero according to the movies and an action figure in the franchise. Along with his friend, Sheriff Woody, he is one of the two main characters in all four of the Toy Story animated movies.

Buzz Lightyear's name was in honor of Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second person to walk on the Moon. According to Pixar producers, the character was provisionally named Lunar Larry, but it sounded "too wacky", so while trying to rechristen him, they went through "some space terms and the word light-year came up." They also found the coolest astronaut name - Buzz Aldrin.

Speaking about the release, Avengers star Chris Evans said: "The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life. "Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."

Chris Evans tweeted, "Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing."