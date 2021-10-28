Left Menu

Lightyear trailer released and it’s ‘a dream come true’ for Chris Evans

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 28-10-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 11:15 IST
Lightyear trailer released and it’s ‘a dream come true’ for Chris Evans
The 3D computer animated film Lightyear is scheduled for release on June 17, 2022. Image Credit: Wikimedia / Disney Fandom images
  • Country:
  • United States

Although Toy Story 5 is uncertain but fans will be excited to know that Toy Story franchise is coming with a spin-off film called Lightyear, which reveals the in-universe origin of the Buzz Lightyear character.

At Disney's 2020 Investor Day meeting in December, Lightyear was announced as a spin-off film. It's going to be a prequel to the Toy Story franchise. This time, Chris Evans will voice the human Buzz Lightyear, instead of Tim Allen. Buzz Lightyear's story came to an end with the conclusion of Toy Story 4, but it looks like the upcoming movie will portray a new story of the real Space Ranger. Recently, Disney and Pixar released the first teaser trailer for Lightyear. Check out below.

The upcoming American 3D computer animated film Lightyear is scheduled for release on June 17, 2022. It is obvious that the movie will give a boost to Toy Story Franchise.

Buzz Lightyear is a fictional character of Toy Story franchise. He is a toy Space Ranger superhero according to the movies and an action figure in the franchise. Along with his friend, Sheriff Woody, he is one of the two main characters in all four of the Toy Story animated movies.

Buzz Lightyear's name was in honor of Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second person to walk on the Moon. According to Pixar producers, the character was provisionally named Lunar Larry, but it sounded "too wacky", so while trying to rechristen him, they went through "some space terms and the word light-year came up." They also found the coolest astronaut name - Buzz Aldrin.

Speaking about the release, Avengers star Chris Evans said: "The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life. "Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."

Chris Evans tweeted, "Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing."

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021