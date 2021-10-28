Left Menu

Sameer Wankhede's sister files police complaint against Maha minister Nawab Malik

Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of Narcotics Control Bureaus NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has filed a police complaint here seeking registration of an FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming her, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 12:14 IST
Sameer Wankhede's sister files police complaint against Maha minister Nawab Malik
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has filed a police complaint here seeking registration of an FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming her, an official said on Thursday. Sameer Wankhede is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested. The officer is facing the departmental vigilance probe.

In her two-page complaint submitted to the Oshiwara police here, Yasmeen Wankhede claimed her family was being targeted on social media and that Malik had also called their family trip to Maldives as a ''vasooli (extortion) trip'', the official said. She alleged that Malik was trying to defame her and her family members. She also claimed that she was being stalked online and the minister was illegally distributing to media persons her personal photographs posted on her social media handles like Instagram and Facebook, according to the complaint filed recently. An official from the Oshiwara police station said they received a written complaint from Yasmeen Wankhede last week, but no FIR has been registered so far. Yasmeen Wankhede also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and requested it to direct the police to register a case for the alleged offences of stalking, defamation, criminal intimidation and insulting a woman's modesty, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act for violating her privacy and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs case as ''fake'' and levelled a string of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, including illegal phone tapping and forging documents to secure job.

The NCB official has denied any wrong-doing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021