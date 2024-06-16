Left Menu

A Pocket-Sized Revolution: The Constitution's Journey

A leather-bound, pocket-sized edition of the Indian Constitution, frequently shown by Rahul Gandhi, has seen increased interest. Published by Eastern Book Company since 2009, it has been adopted by lawyers, judges, and politicians as a symbol of empowerment. Future sales are expected to surge further.

16-06-2024
The compact leather-bound edition of the Indian Constitution, often displayed by Rahul Gandhi, has captured the nation's attention. This portable version traces its roots back to 2009, thanks to the Lucknow-based Eastern Book Company.

Initially conceived by Supreme Court advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, the handy book aimed to serve lawyers' needs. According to Sumeet Malik, one of EBC's directors, the book has enjoyed popularity among legal professionals and dignitaries alike, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

The book's visibility skyrocketed during the recent election campaign led by Gandhi, significantly boosting its sales. Since its first edition, the demand for this special edition has grown exponentially, reflecting a renewed public interest in constitutional awareness and democratic empowerment.

