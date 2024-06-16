A Pocket-Sized Revolution: The Constitution's Journey

The compact leather-bound edition of the Indian Constitution, often displayed by Rahul Gandhi, has captured the nation's attention. This portable version traces its roots back to 2009, thanks to the Lucknow-based Eastern Book Company.

Initially conceived by Supreme Court advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, the handy book aimed to serve lawyers' needs. According to Sumeet Malik, one of EBC's directors, the book has enjoyed popularity among legal professionals and dignitaries alike, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

The book's visibility skyrocketed during the recent election campaign led by Gandhi, significantly boosting its sales. Since its first edition, the demand for this special edition has grown exponentially, reflecting a renewed public interest in constitutional awareness and democratic empowerment.

